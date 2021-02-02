Two FBI agents were killed and three others were injured in a shootout that occurred while they were executing a search warrant at the home of a man in Florida on Tuesday morning, CNN reports.

The gunman was suspected to be in possession of child pornography. The shooting began around 6 am, after the agents showed up at the man’s home with the warrant in connection to a violent crimes against children case. The two injured agents were transported to the hospital and are stable, and the third agent didn’t require hospitalization. The gunman was also killed in the shootout.



The two agents who were fatally shot are Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger. “Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement. “The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery.”

The shooting happened at a luxurious gated community near Fort Lauderdale, where the suspect had barricaded himself in his home. CNN affiliate WSVN captured footage of a body on a gurney covered in an American flag being brought into the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office, as surrounding officers saluted.

The FBI’s Inspection Division has launched a probe into the shooting. “The review process is thorough and objective and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances,” a statement said.