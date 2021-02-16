Jamaican authorities have requested that the public stop sharing social media posts about a JetBlue flight attendant who allegedly was kidnapped in Jamaica.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force issued a statement that said the woman, Kalina Collier “is not, nor was she at any time, in any danger.” When Collier arrived on the island from the U.S., she tested positive for COVID and was required to isolate by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

According to the New York Post, the hashtag #KalinaCollier started making the rounds online after she went on Instagram Live and reportedly claimed she had been kidnapped. She issued a statement on Sunday via IG, saying she was never missing or kidnapped. She did allege the resort staff harassed her after she tested negative for COVID.

“Following my negative covid test, the hotel proceeded to cover their tracks once word got out and forced me to stay at the resort for the remainder of my ‘quarantine,’” she wrote. “Every single day I was harassed by the hotel to make a statement, to save face for them. To basically make it seem like everything I said was a lie.”

Collier said she did previously share her experience on IG Live, though it’s unclear exactly what she said. “I understand that I went live and reached out for help, but my story is now beginning to be told for me and I won’t have that,” she wrote.

JetBlue spokesman Derek Dombrowski also issued a statement on Monday. “We have full confidence in Jamaica’s health protocols and it is important everyone follows the rules,” he said. “We hold each JetBlue crewmember to the highest standards when it comes to personal integrity and we are conducting an urgent investigation into the actions of our crewmember.”