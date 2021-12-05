Houston police struck and killed a pedestrian during a high-speed car chase, CNN reports.

The incident occurred after a woman reported that she was robbed at gunpoint by a group of men who stole her purse and her black Ford truck just before 5 p.m. ET on Saturday. After her vehicle was carjacked, the woman called her dealership, which turned on her tracking system and found the truck’s location, which she then told police, according to HPD Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite.

Satterwhite explained in a press conference that when police arrived at the vehicle’s location, they saw that five individuals were in the stolen truck—and once they saw authorities, they fled in the truck with police chasing them. The individuals then abandoned the car and fled on foot.

At some point, officers involved in the pursuit said, “they needed help” after they “lost control of their vehicle” and drove onto a sidewalk and hit a pedestrian. The man, who was described as “a 45-to-50-year-old African American male” was given CPR but ultimately died. Police haven’t yet revealed his identity.

Satterwhite said the officers who fatally struck the man are about 25 years old and have been on the force for less than two years. Satterwhite also said that three of the five suspects have been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. The other two suspects haven’t been located.

The HPD and district attorney’s office have opened separate investigations into the incident.