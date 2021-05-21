In an extreme case of road rage, police arrested a Florida man who shot at another man’s car when he threw a piece of banana at the gunman’s vehicle.

WFLA-TV reports that Robert Lewis has since been charged with shooting a deadly missile into/at an occupied vehicle, as well as criminal mischief. Lewis took aim at Peter Sala Jr. on U.S. Highway 19 at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, following an instance of road rage that escalated.

Authorities say after the two were arguing, Sala Jr. drove ahead of Lewis’ pickup truck and tossed the piece of banana, which struck the side of Lewis’ vehicle. Lewis responded by taking out his handgun and firing at Sala Jr., ultimately hitting his right-front passenger window. The glass shattered, with a piece wounding Sala Jr. The injury is non-life-threatening, and it’s anticipated that he will be okay.

Lewis is now behind bars in a Pinellas Park jail and is being held on a $12,000 bond.

Last October, there was another severe road rage incident involved gunfire and multiple arrests. According to authorities, the shooting happened outside a Walmart in Washington state, where two parties began physically fighting. After two individuals beat up a man, the man got up, went to his car, and got a gun. He later pulled it out and shot at his adversaries. No one suffered any gunshot wounds.