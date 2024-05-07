Gun Jams as Man Tries to Shoot Pastor During Livestream, Deceased Relative Found at Shooter's Home

“He pulled the gun; it clicked,” Germany said of the incident, per the Post. “You heard him shoot it.”

Germany said Polite approached him and “smiled” at him, before wielding the firearm. He added, “God jammed the gun so the bullet didn’t come out.”

In a clip of the incident, the church’s deacon, Clarence McCallister is seen tussling with Polite, before Germany joins in to get the gun away from the suspect. They held him down until authorities came to the scene.

According to Germany, the suspect later shared with him that “spirits” had convinced him to open fire. “He said, ‘The spirits were in my mind. They got in my mind and told me to shoot the pastor,’” Germany recalled.

Germany said that Polite apologized to him. “I told him that ‘I forgive you and want you to know I love you,’ but yes, I definitely forgave him.”

After Polite was in custody, police found the body of 56-year-old Derek Polite who was fatally shot in the same home in which the suspect lives, close to the church. It’s unknown when Derek—a relative of the suspect—was killed.

Polite is looking at several charges, including aggravated assault and attempted homicide.