Multiple people were taken into custody Friday following a road rage incident that ended in gunfire.

According to Bonney Lake Police Department in Washington state, the shooting occurred at around 3 p.m. local time outside a Walmart. Video of the incident has since been posted on social media, showing what appears to be a physical altercation between two parties. The footage, which was captured by a bystander, doesn't show what led up to the fight, but begins with one man being thrown to the pavement before two other individuals walk back to their vehicle. The man manages to stand up, goes to his own car, and apparently retrieves something.

"Oh no. What's he got," a voice behind the camera is heard saying.

The man then approaches the vehicle with the other two men and hits the window with his hand before the vehicle speeds off. The two men return moments later and park next to the other man's truck. At this point we see the man, who appears to be alone, pull out a gun and begin to fire shots. The other car then speeds away, once again.

The Bonney Lake PD confirmed that all parties involved were taken into custody. Thankfully, no one suffered gunshot wounds; However, one of the individuals was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that were sustained during the physical assault. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.