The bodies of three missing people were discovered close to Ensenada, Mexico.
NBC News reports that the three men were surfers who were killed in what appears to be a carjacking. Two of the men, Jake and Callum Robinson were Australian, and the third, Jack Carter Rhoad was American.
The victims’ remains were uncovered in La Bocana, Mexico, in a remote well that was around 50 feet deep. A fourth body was discovered in the well that may be linked to a different case.
According to the Ensenada medical examiner’s office, the three men were fatally shot in the head. Authorities later revealed that the men were targeted for the wheels on their pickup truck, and were shot when they resisted the carjacking.
The men were on a fishing and surfing trip near Ensenada and had set up a temporary encampment in a remote area, which is where authorities found tents, spent gun shells, bloodstains, and evidence that the bodies had been dragged from the area.
Three people have been identified as potentially being connected to the case after authorities discovered a cell phone on one of the alleged assailants that belonged to a victim. Two of the persons of interest were detained for methamphetamine and the third had a warrant out for a kidnapping.
The men were first thought to be missing on April 27 when they didn’t go back to their Airbnb in Rosarito. At least two of the three men were thought to be living in San Diego. Though cartel violence is often confined to cities like Tijuana, it has escalated in places like Baja.