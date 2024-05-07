The bodies of three missing people were discovered close to Ensenada, Mexico.

NBC News reports that the three men were surfers who were killed in what appears to be a carjacking. Two of the men, Jake and Callum Robinson were Australian, and the third, Jack Carter Rhoad was American.

The victims’ remains were uncovered in La Bocana, Mexico, in a remote well that was around 50 feet deep. A fourth body was discovered in the well that may be linked to a different case.

According to the Ensenada medical examiner’s office, the three men were fatally shot in the head. Authorities later revealed that the men were targeted for the wheels on their pickup truck, and were shot when they resisted the carjacking.