A Chicago woman whose husband was murdered last summer says his killers rapped about his death in a song and hopes it’s enough evidence to gain the authorities’ attention.

Asiah Carter told CBS Chicago that she believes the song in question amounts to a confession. “It was so disturbing because nobody in the entire state of Illinois had claimed Aaron’s death until these guys did,” she said, detailing how she started seeing videos crop up online in which the rappers openly discuss the murder.

“They literally sang about it, and they continue to mock him,” Carter told CBS. “It’s not fair to kill people and mock their families. It’s not trendy.” Her husband, Aaron, was killed when someone opened fire into the back of a home in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood last August.

“They gave so many clear details about his murder,” she said, explaining that the men are essentially saying they committed the crime and even mention Aaron specifically.

“That’s Aaron. He hopped the gate. That’s all the similar things that happened with Aaron’s murder,” Carter said while watching the music video. “You see how they’re in the alley in the backyard? Right on 75th.” She continued, “It was so disturbing because nobody in the entire state of Illinois had claimed Aaron’s death until these guys did.”

A similar case recently went to court in Maryland, where a man was convicted for murder using rap lyrics as evidence. “It’s very controversial,” said Sanford Ungar, the director of the free speech project at Georgetown University.

“The ultimate free speech question here is whether this is on a slippery slope. If you allow a conviction or two or three on the basis of something that someone said,” Ungar added.

Chicago police are still investigating Aaron’s murder, but no one has been charged. “Hopefully, hopefully these songs and videos can be used against them and prosecute them for Aarons murder,” Carter said. “It would mean so much. It would be justice, a resolution.”