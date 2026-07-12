Yellowstone Bison Launches Grandfather 8 Feet Into the Air, Leaves Him in Critical Condition

A grandfather out for a walk with his grandson at Yellowstone National Park found himself eight feet in the air on July 10 when a bull bison charged at him.

The attack took place at a campground south of Fishing Bridge in Wyoming, where a bison reportedly caught the man with its horn and sent him spinning before he landed on his side.

The chaotic moment was captured on camera by a witness named Mike MacLeod.

"The bison hooked him with his left horn on his hip and tossed him in the air. He made a perfect flip and landed on his side. The bison was at least 6 feet tall, and [the victim] was several feet above him," MacLeod told Cowboy State Daily.

After the man hit the ground, the bison stood over him and shook its head before MacLeod dropped his camera, ran toward the animal while yelling, and made himself as large as possible. Bystanders followed and drove the bison back.