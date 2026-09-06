Amazon Cargo Plane Hits Vehicles and Bursts Into Flames After Overshooting Runway

An Amazon Prime Air cargo jet overshot a runway at Miami International Airport on Sept. 6, caught fire, and struck multiple vehicles near a roadway before coming to rest on its belly at the northwest end of the airfield," the Associated Press reports. The aircraft, 21 Air Flight 7598, a Boeing 767-300 freighter, overran the airport's diagonal runway at approximately 2 p.m. local time, per the FAA. The plane had arrived from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The jet came to rest on its belly near the 2100 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue. Despite catching fire after leaving the runway, the aircraft remained largely intact. Videos circulating online showed thick plumes of smoke billowing around the plane, which bore the Amazon arrow logo on its tail. The plane struck multiple vehicles as it left the runway, with images showing two semi-trucks parked in the vicinity of the impact zone. More than 60 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded. "Units arrived to find an airplane that had caught on fire as a result of this crash, with heavy flames and smoke showing," the agency said in a statement. The FAA issued a full ground stop at MIA by 3 p.m., closing all runways and taxiways. FlightAware tracked roughly 250 flights delayed at the airport by late afternoon. The FAA warned that even after the airport reopened, arrivals and departures would resume at a reduced rate. Amazon released its own statement about the situation on X, clarifying that the crash was real.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy addressed travelers directly on X: "If you're traveling through the area, please expect significant delays and potential cancellations."

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also posted on X, writing: "Right now, our focus is on everyone involved and making sure our first responders have what they need."