There's yet another wild aircraft story coming from Florida.

Per NBC 6 South Florida, a "softball-sized hole" was found above one of the engines of an Atlas Air cargo plane that departed the Miami International Airport on Thursday evening. Video from Only in Dade on X shows fire coming from the aircraft due to the engine failure, resulting in the plane, Atlas Air Flight 95, making an emergency landing back at MIA. The Boeing 747 was scheduled to arrive at Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in Puerto Rico before its 11:03 p.m. return to MIA.

NBC 6 also retrieved audio from the crew's mayday calls to air traffic control. "Mayday, mayday...we have an engine fire," the audio transcript reads. "Request access back to the airport. No, we'll go ahead and land. We have five souls onboard."

No one was injured during the malfunction, and Atlas Air said that the crew followed all safety protocols. “At Atlas, safety is always a top priority and we will be conducting a thorough inspection to determine the cause,” a spokesperson for the company said.