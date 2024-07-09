Report: Convicted Fyre Fest Organizer Billy McFarland Is Helping With Trump Campaign's Efforts to Score Rap Co-Signs

Billy McFarland—yes, that Billy McFarland—is reportedly very active in the linking-Trump-with-rap-artists department.
As detailed in a fresh Rolling Stone report from Andre Gee and Asawin "Swin" Suebsaeng, the convicted Fyre Fest organizer, who previously took credit for Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow’s public Trump endorsements earlier this year, is said to be a go-to contact when it comes to making such connections. In this alleged unofficial role, per sources cited in the report, McFarland is said to have facilitated a recent meeting Trump had with Icewear Vezzo and Peezy.
An unnamed "GOP operative" also spoke of an alleged list of rap artists being pursued for similar Trump-aligned appearances, though the report is careful to note that, of those on the list, zero have actually offered an endorsement of the former reality TV host and ex-POTUS.
Of course, this is all part of a larger strategy, and notably one that the Trump campaign has utilized in the past. Perhaps the most infamous (and genuinely surprising, at least at the time) examples of Trump receiving an artist's public support arrived during the convicted felon's initial White House tenure, with the artist formerly known as Kanye West going all in on MAGA-isms. McFarland, however, is not believed to have had anything to do with that pairing, nor does present-day speculation on Trump's current attempt at a White House return suggest otherwise.
In a recent Way Up discussion with Breakfast Club alum Angela Yee, McFarland, who ultimately spent three and a half years behind bars for Fyre fuckeries, confirmed that he was responsible for Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow’s Trump rally appearance. Per McFarland, the Bronx event in May was a "historical New York moment" and is part of his claimed affinity for "bringing different people together."
A DNC spokesperson has since spoken out about McFarland's work with Trump, expectedly comparing the impending Republican National Convention to Fyre Fest. Much of the general public, meanwhile, seems wholly disengaged from the insultingly arrogant 2020 repeat at large, all while acknowledging the undeniable precariousness of the moment.