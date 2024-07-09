Report: Convicted Fyre Fest Organizer Billy McFarland Is Helping With Trump Campaign's Efforts to Score Rap Co-Signs

Billy McFarland—yes, that Billy McFarland—is reportedly very active in the linking-Trump-with-rap-artists department.

As detailed in a fresh Rolling Stone report from Andre Gee and Asawin "Swin" Suebsaeng, the convicted Fyre Fest organizer, who previously took credit for Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow’s public Trump endorsements earlier this year, is said to be a go-to contact when it comes to making such connections. In this alleged unofficial role, per sources cited in the report, McFarland is said to have facilitated a recent meeting Trump had with Icewear Vezzo and Peezy.

An unnamed "GOP operative" also spoke of an alleged list of rap artists being pursued for similar Trump-aligned appearances, though the report is careful to note that, of those on the list, zero have actually offered an endorsement of the former reality TV host and ex-POTUS.