Florida Man Puts Up Sign Outside House Saying He 'Does Not Live Here' and Hides in Chest to Dodge Arrest

A sheriff's office in Florida says a man who was wanted on charges including aggravated battery attempted to dodge his arrest by putting up a sign that read he “does NOT live here” before later hiding in a chest of drawers.
In a news release, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred this past Saturday at a home in the Lakeland area. At the time, deputies say they had been alerted that a wanted man identified as Johnny Yates, 41, was at the home in question. He was wanted on charges included aggravated battery, false imprisonment, and tampering.
Outside the house, a whiteboard was displayed with the handwritten message, “Johnny Yates does NOT live here.” However, an individual spotted exiting the home was pressed about Yates’ whereabouts, resulting in confirmation that he was indeed inside.
From there, deputies say they spent “about an hour” attempting to get those inside to come out, including by using a loud speaker. So-called “surrender smoke” was ultimately used, inspiring four more people to come outside. Yates, however, was still nowhere to be found.
After more “surrender smoke” was used, a K-9 was sent into the home. The dog found Yates hiding in what the sheriff’s office described as “a modified chest of drawers,” at which point he was arrested.
Online jail records show that Yates was booked into custody on Saturday. Additional listed allegations against Yates include meth trafficking, drug paraphernalia possession, resisting an officer without violence, and tampering with physical evidence. The others at the house also received charges.
Complex has reached out to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for additional comment. This story may be updated.