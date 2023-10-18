Florida Man Puts Up Sign Outside House Saying He 'Does Not Live Here' and Hides in Chest to Dodge Arrest

A sheriff's office in Florida says a man who was wanted on charges including aggravated battery attempted to dodge his arrest by putting up a sign that read he “does NOT live here” before later hiding in a chest of drawers.

In a news release, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred this past Saturday at a home in the Lakeland area. At the time, deputies say they had been alerted that a wanted man identified as Johnny Yates, 41, was at the home in question. He was wanted on charges included aggravated battery, false imprisonment, and tampering.

Outside the house, a whiteboard was displayed with the handwritten message, “Johnny Yates does NOT live here.” However, an individual spotted exiting the home was pressed about Yates’ whereabouts, resulting in confirmation that he was indeed inside.