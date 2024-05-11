Southwest Airlines Passengers Unbothered by Woman Lying Down for a Nap in Overhead Bin

A flight attendant ended up seeing her, but it's unclear how long she was there or if she had been removed from the bin. Storyful had initially reported that the woman was on a flight from Albuquerque to Phoenix on May 6. According to USA TODAY, Southwest Airlines is investigating the matter and provided no further details.

This isn't the first time Southwest Airlines had someone lying in the overhead compartment. In 2019, a flight attendant found their way in the overhead while people were walking to their assigned seats. At the time, Southwest said the attendant was joking around with passengers.

In February, two passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight got into a fistfight while the plane was in midair flying from Oakland to Hawaii. Footage from the incident showed two men striking each other in the aisle before flight attendants and other passengers separated them.

"Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our customers and employees. The flight landed safely at its scheduled destination, and local authorities met the aircraft upon arrival," said Southwest in a statement.