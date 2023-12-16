Plus-Size Travelers Comment on Southwest Airlines’ ‘Customer of Size’ Policy

Plus-size travelers have been giving their thoughts on Southwest Airlines' "customer of size" policy and posting their takes all over TikTok.
The policy allows passengers to purchase additional seats before travel, and once the trip is over, they receive a refund for the cost of those extra seats. Southwest also pushes for passengers to purchase extra seats in advance to "ensure we can accommodate all Customers on the flight for which they purchased a ticket and avoid asking Customers to relinquish their seats for an unplanned accommodation," according to the policy.
The policy has been getting a lot of love from people on TikTok, such as one video that praised the policy and called for all airlines to adopt the rule. "It should be the industry norm. Flying is public transportation and should be more comfortable and accessible for all people including fat and disabled people," read the caption of the post.
Jae'lynn Chaney, a plus-size TikTok user, started a petition last April pushing for a federal mandate requiring all airlines to have "a comprehensive customer-of-size policy that prioritizes the comfort and well-being of ALL passengers."
According to CNN Travel, the petition has received about 40,000 signatures as more TikTok videos related to Southwest's policy have been getting more views on the popular social media platform. Chaney also stated that some airlines have their policies on their websites but Alaska Airlines is the only other US carrier that has a "customer of size" policy similar to Southwest.
Others weren't too fond of the policy, such as one person who said, "I think you should get a seat for a lower fee but I am 6'7" and I pay for extra leg room."