Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial: Judge Declares Mistrial After Jury Fails to Reach Verdict

A mistrial has officially been declared in the closely watched murder trial of Lindsay Clancy after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict following seven days of deliberations.

According to CBS News, Judge William Sullivan granted the mistrial Friday afternoon (Sept. 5) after the jury of nine women and three men spent more than 38 hours deliberating over whether Clancy should be held criminally responsible for killing her three young children. The jury informed the court Friday morning that it remained hopelessly deadlocked.

"It's with a heavy heart, that we cannot come to a unanimous decision, and we will not be able to," the jury said in a note to Sullivan.

Prosecutors recommended that Sullivan declare a mistrial, but Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, fought to keep the case alive. Reddington requested that jurors be polled and sought additional questioning involving one juror whose conduct had become a point of contention during deliberations.

Reddington also requested an emergency stay so the defense could seek relief from Massachusetts' highest court. Sullivan temporarily delayed declaring the mistrial to give the defense an opportunity to file its request.