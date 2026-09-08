Life

Watch Competitive Eater Leah Shutkever Reclaim World Record for Fastest Time to Eat a Burrito

The British competitive eater beat her own 2022 mark by 1.6 seconds at Guinness World Records HQ in London, and picked up two more titles the same day.

Leah Shutkever in a blue top sits at a table outdoors, smiling and raising her fist. People and umbrellas are visible in the background.
(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Leah Shutkever needed less than 31 seconds to reclaim her spot as the world's fastest burrito eater.

The British competitive eater regained the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to eat a burrito after finishing one in just 30.75 seconds during an Aug. 4 visit to Guinness World Records headquarters in London. Guinness officially announced her accomplishment on Monday.

Shutkever's latest performance improved upon her previous personal best of 32.35 seconds, which she recorded on the Italian television series Lo Show dei Record in Milan in February 2022. She originally held the record in 2019.

American competitive eater Miki Sudo took the title in October 2022 after eating a burrito in 31.47 seconds. Shutkever's new time beat Sudo's mark by less than a second and returned the record to the United Kingdom.

Video from the attempt shows Shutkever tearing through the burrito in a series of large bites, barely stopping between them.

Shutkever didn't leave Guinness headquarters with only the burrito record. During the same visit, she set marks by eating eight churros in one minute and consuming 613 grams of strawberries in a minute. Those accomplishments brought her career total to 42 Guinness World Records.

Before becoming one of the world's most prolific competitive eaters, Shutkever worked as an architect. Her journey into record-breaking began after she launched a YouTube channel centered around food challenges.

"I had newly started up a YouTube channel doing food challenges, and I found an official record of fastest time to eat a Chocolate Orange, and I had a go, filmed it for YouTube, posted it, and thought nothing else of it," she told Guinness World Records.

A television production later contacted her about making an official attempt with a Guinness adjudicator present. After successfully breaking the record, Shutkever was hooked.

"I managed to break the record and I've never in my life felt a level of euphoria like it, and I've chased that feeling ever since," she said.

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