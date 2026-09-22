Kirk Franklin Admits It Was Wrong to Curse Out Son During Viral Phone Call

Kirk Franklin is looking back at the 2021 phone call with his son Kerrion Franklin that went viral and made the gospel legend believe his career was over. During an appearance on Way Up With Angela Yee, Franklin reflected on the controversy and acknowledged that the way he spoke to his son during their heated exchange was wrong. "I'm looking back now because I'm 56 now," Franklin said while discussing moments from his past. He then brought up "that incident that happened between me and my son a few years ago," revealing just how devastating the fallout felt at the time. "I thought it was over for me," Franklin told Yee. "On my mom, I thought it was over for me."

Audio of the father-son argument surfaced online in March 2021 after Kerrion posted a portion of their conversation. Franklin could be heard cursing at his son and threatening him during the exchange, including telling Kerrion he would "put my foot in your ass." Franklin apologized at the time for losing his temper. He later described his relationship with Kerrion as "toxic, challenging" and "turbulent," while denying his son's allegations that he had physically abused him. Years later, Franklin said the professional consequences of the leaked call were more serious than many people realized. He revealed that multiple major opportunities disappeared after the recording went public. "There were a couple of big projects that we were scheduled to do, like some really big opportunities," he said. "And when that happened, they pulled out." Franklin said the situation was particularly difficult because a private family dispute had suddenly become public after decades of building his career. He also worried about the impact the lost work could have on the rest of his family.

"He's not my only kid. I got other kids to provide for," Franklin said. "I love him. I'm not trying to minimize my love, but also, you know, he got younger siblings that I got to help take care of." After learning the projects had fallen through, Franklin recalled going to a park, crying and praying. While Franklin feared the controversy could end his career, he said his outlook changed once the initial backlash subsided. He went on to tour with Maverick City Music and later participated in other major projects, including BET's celebration of his career. The father-son relationship has continued to play out publicly in the years since. In 2025, Kerrion again accused his father and family of physical abuse while sharing photos that he claimed showed scars from punishments dating back to childhood. Kirk has previously denied physically abusing his son. Looking back, Franklin said the 2021 controversy initially seemed much larger while he was in the middle of it. Yee noted that some people viewed the leaked call as relatable to difficult moments between parents and their adult children, even as others turned it into a viral joke.

"It wasn't until the smoke cleared that you started to hear things more like, 'Man, I do that all the time,'" Franklin said.