Deiondra Sanders Airs Out Jacquees After Dispute Over Calling Their Son

The latest clash follows earlier public disputes over co-parenting and Deion Sanders’ plea for his daughter to keep family drama off social media.

Her screenshots show Jacquees allegedly insulting her as she repeatedly asked whether Snow was OK and requested that someone call her.

Deiondra Sanders shared private messages and accused Jacquees of blocking calls with their son, Snow, saying, “I just wanna talk to my son.”

Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees' co-parenting dispute is back online, with Sanders posting a series of private messages she says show their son, Snow, becoming upset after trying to speak with her while he was with his father. Sanders shared screenshots of text exchanges with Jacquees on her Instagram Stories, along with her account of what prompted the disagreement. "I just wanna talk to my son," she wrote over one post. "Then I get cursed out because I want to. Then Snow gets yelled at because he cries and he misses his mom."

In another Story, Sanders claimed Jacquees had called her before abruptly ending the conversation. "@jacquees you hung up on me and told Snow stop crying you don't have separation anxiety and then hang up on me," she wrote. "This is day three I have gotten hung up on because Snow tryna tell me something while he is crying." The screenshots Sanders posted appear to show the disagreement escalating as she repeatedly asked to speak with Snow. In one exchange, Sanders wrote, "Please please have them call me," while a reply from Jacquees' side reads, "Please stop f*cking calling me" and "You're the worst baby mama a [n-word] could have." Sanders responded, "They aren't answering" and "Confusing cause our son is crying and no one will answer." Another screenshot shows Sanders asking, "Is he ok?" after messages attributed to Jacquees tell her, "Shut yo dumb a** up" and "He can't save you dummy." Sanders replied, "Save me from being concerned about my child. Please have someone call me."

The dispute comes months after Deion Sanders publicly urged his daughter to stop putting the family's personal drama on social media. After Deiondra's previous disagreement with Jacquees landed on The Shade Room, Coach Prime confronted her during a Well Off Media vlog. "But can you stop, though?" Deion asked. "Can you not do anything to get the Sanders family on The Shade Room?" At the time, Deiondra defended herself by pointing out that siblings Shedeur and Shilo Sanders had also recently appeared on the celebrity news account. But her earlier dispute with Jacquees was more personal: Deiondra had publicly denied preventing the R&B singer from seeing Snow after accusations surfaced about their co-parenting arrangement. "I never stopped Snow daddy from seeing him nor being a father despite the lies him and his family told y'all," she wrote at the time.