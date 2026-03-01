Chinese Founder Gives Employees $26 Million Bonus In Extravagant Gala

A crane manufacturing company in China is drawing global attention after its owner reportedly handed out tens of millions of dollars in cash bonuses, and even let employees grab as much money as they could carry within a limited time.

Henan Kuangshan Crane Co., Ltd. recently hosted its annual gala, where founder Cui Peijun rewarded workers with a massive year-end payout totaling 180 million yuan, or roughly $26 million, according to multiple news outlets. The celebration, attended by thousands of employees, featured long tables covered with stacks of banknotes as part of interactive bonus games.

In one activity, employees were invited on stage and given a set amount of time to count cash laid out in front of them. Whatever amount they managed to count before time ran out became theirs to keep. Videos from the event showed workers clutching armfuls of bills, while others struggled to carry their winnings offstage.