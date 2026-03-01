Chinese Founder Gives Employees $26 Million Bonus In Extravagant Gala

A crane manufacturing company in China is drawing global attention after its owner reportedly handed out tens of millions of dollars in cash bonuses, and even let employees grab as much money as they could carry within a limited time.
Henan Kuangshan Crane Co., Ltd. recently hosted its annual gala, where founder Cui Peijun rewarded workers with a massive year-end payout totaling 180 million yuan, or roughly $26 million, according to multiple news outlets. The celebration, attended by thousands of employees, featured long tables covered with stacks of banknotes as part of interactive bonus games.
In one activity, employees were invited on stage and given a set amount of time to count cash laid out in front of them. Whatever amount they managed to count before time ran out became theirs to keep. Videos from the event showed workers clutching armfuls of bills, while others struggled to carry their winnings offstage.
The company also handed out additional cash bonuses directly to staff during the ceremony. At one point, Cui reportedly stopped the program to increase payouts, telling organizers to distribute more money instead of physical gifts.
The generous rewards came after a profitable year for the company, which reported approximately 270 million yuan in earnings. By sharing about 70 percent of that total with employees, the crane manufacturer continued a tradition of distributing significant portions of its profits to its workforce.
The Henan Kuangshan Crane website states that the company was founded in 2002, produces industrial lifting equipment, and operates in more than 130 countries. Cui, who owns nearly all of the company, has become known online for his unusually generous approach to employee compensation.
He has said his goal is to ease the financial pressure on workers facing mortgages and other living expenses. The company has previously distributed millions in bonuses during holidays and special events, reinforcing its reputation for rewarding staff.