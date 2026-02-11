Pop Culture

California Residents Reportedly Spent $350.6 Million on OnlyFans in 2025

New data shows which cities are driving the surge and how Los Angeles stacks up nationally.

A hand holds a smartphone displaying the OnlyFans logo, with a larger logo in the background.
Image via Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

California residents are reportedly spending a lot of money on OnlyFans.

According to data from OnlyGuider, Californians spent $350.6 million on OnlyFans in 2025, accounting for 13 percent of nationwide spending, as reported by the New York Post.

Los Angeles ranked just behind New York City in total spending, with residents shelling out $71.3 million, or about $195,000 per day.

Across the Golden State, San Diego users spent about $21.3 million, while San Francisco and San Jose each logged roughly $11.7 million. Fresno followed with approximately $4.5 million. Long Beach recorded $3.8 million in spending, and West Hollywood reached $1.9 million.

In Los Angeles County, total spending reached $105.5 million in 2025, with 70 percent or $73.8 million going toward direct messages and pay per view content, which offers customized videos or photos at higher prices.

Most OnlyFans creators charge between $4.99 and $49.99 per month for subscriptions, as noted by the outlet.

As previously reported, Texas trails behind California, with Lone Star residents reportedly spending $250 million on the subscription-based website. Houston led OnlyGuider’s city-based ranking with a nearly $31.9 million spending figure, followed by Dallas with $26.1 million, and Austin at $17.5 million.

In 2024, Pornhub voluntarily blocked Texas residents from accessing their website as a response to the state’s age-verification mandates for adult-content websites. At the time, Pornhub argued that the laws infringed on adults’ rights to free speech.

“As you may know, your elected officials in Texas are requiring us to verify your age before allowing you access to our website,” PornHub wrote in a March 2024 statement. “Not only does this impinge on the rights of adults to access protected speech, it fails strict scrutiny by employing the least effective and yet also most restrictive means of accomplishing Texas’s stated purpose of allegedly protecting minors.”

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