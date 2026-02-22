Pennsylvania Farmer Turns Down $15 Million Offer From Data Center Developer For Land

A farmer from Pennsylvania has turned down an offer on his property that would have made him a multimillionaire.

Mervin Raudabaugh, 86, was offered $15 million for 261 acres of land by a data center developer. He politely declined and decided to sell development rights to the Lancaster Farmland Trust (LFT), a nonprofit that will make sure his land is only ever used for farming.

"It was my life," Raudabaugh told Fox43 News in the video below about why he didn’t want to sell the rights to the farmland to developers. "I told [the data center company] no, I was not interested in destroying my farms.