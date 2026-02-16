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Turkey Detains 16 in Alleged $6.9M OnlyFans Money-Laundering Probe

Turkey detained 16 people and seized $6.9M in assets in an alleged money-laundering probe tied to online content and paid platforms.

Turkey Detains 16 People in $6.9M OnlyFans Probe
Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Authorities in Turkey have launched a sweeping investigation linked to the subscription platform OnlyFans, detaining 16 individuals and freezing assets valued at roughly 300 million Turkish lira (about $6.9 million), prosecutors said.

Per Reuters, the operation, coordinated across multiple regions, targeted 25 suspects and two companies. Raids were conducted across eight provinces, including major cities such as Istanbul, Ankara, and Antalya.

The case is being handled by a unit focused on financial crimes, specifically money laundering and the financing of illicit activity.

Prosecutors allege that those involved generated revenue by sharing explicit content on social media platforms and redirecting audiences to paid services, including OnlyFans and private messaging apps such as Telegram. Officials said the income stream didn’t stop at content creation—authorities claim it was later funneled into various investments.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the suspects “laundered proceeds through the purchase of assets, as well as investments in bitcoin and gold.” Investigators identified a network of holdings tied to the group, including 10 real estate properties, 14 vehicles, and two businesses. The combined value of those assets is estimated at approximately 300 million lira.

OnlyFans has been officially blocked in Turkey since June 7, 2023, following a court ruling that deemed the platform to host content deemed incompatible with the country’s standards on public morality and family values.

Despite that restriction, authorities say the suspects continued to access the platform via virtual private networks (VPNs).

The investigation also marks a notable development in how Turkish authorities are approaching digital content revenue.

While the country’s laws prohibit the distribution of explicit material, this case goes further by treating earnings from such content—and the assets purchased with those earnings—as part of a broader money-laundering framework.

In addition to those detained, several other individuals are reportedly under investigation, with some believed to be outside the country.

Officials have not released full details on all suspects but confirmed that the inquiry is ongoing.

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