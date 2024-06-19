Remy Ma Supports Son Following Murder Charge: ‘We Stand By JaySon’s Innocence’

Remy Ma has extended support to her son following his arrest on the charges of first-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

On Tuesday afternoon (June 18), the rapper's son, 23-year-old JaySon Scott, was arrested and taken to the 113th precinct in Queens, New York in connection to the fatal June 2021 shooting of Darius Guillebeaux. Guillebeaux, who was 47 years old at the time of his death, was murdered on 148th Street and Rockaway Boulevard.

In a statement given to TMZ, Remy Ma, legal name Reminisce Smith, doesn't doubt her son's innocence. "We stand by JaySon's innocence and pray that the NYPD will conduct a complete and thorough investigation to reveal the truth," she said. "This is undoubtedly a difficult time for my family and me. While we sincerely appreciate the love and support we have received from all of you, we kindly ask for privacy as our legal team works to prove JaySon's innocence."

Scott will be represented by criminal and entertainment attorney Dawn Florio. Smith added, "As his mother, I want to address this situation personally but have been strongly advised by his legal counsel not to say anything–as most people in similar situations are informed by their attorneys due to it being an active case."

Scott was arrested in May and charged with criminal possession of a weapon. In addition to Scott, another man, Richard Swygert, 22, was also arrested for alleged involvement in the incident, and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.