Ovrkast. Denies Trying to 'Confuse' Fans Over Moniker Amid OutKast Lawsuit

Last week, High Schoolers LLC, the entity that oversees the trademark rights to the OutKast name, filed a federal lawsuit against Ovrkast., who releases his sophomore album, Striking, on Oct. 9. The company alleged trademark infringement, unfair competition and a violation of terms that they claim required the musician, real name Silas Wilson, to forfeit using the ‘Ovrkast.’ name by July 15. OutKast, composed of members Big Boi and André 3000 , have not publicly responded to the legal matter.

Bay Area rapper-producer Ovrkast. has issued another statement on being sued by OutKast over their “nearly identical” names.

In a statement issued to Rolling Stone, Ovrkast. expressed his decision to “stand firmly” on his established stage name “and its meaning completely independently of the parties in question.”

“I have never had any intention of trying to copy, misrepresent or confuse fans with the name of such a legendary act,” he continued.

“I have a deep and personal respect for this iconic group and their storied legacy, and sincerely hope we can find a resolution that allows me to continue my lifelong pursuit of leaving my own mark on hip-hop history,” the 28-year-old added.

The producer has repeatedly denied in tweets that OutKast was the inspiration behind his stage name, and cited being a member of “online collective” weathrboyz.