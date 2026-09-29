Life

Ovrkast. Denies Trying to 'Confuse' Fans Over Moniker Amid OutKast Lawsuit

The rapper-producer stated to 'Rolling Stone' that he has a "deep and personal respect" for the legendary Atlanta rap duo.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 13: Ovrkast visits SiriusXM Studios on August 13, 2025 in New York City. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: (L-R) André 3000 and Big Boi of OutKast attend the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bay Area rapper-producer Ovrkast. has issued another statement on being sued by OutKast over their “nearly identical” names.

Last week, High Schoolers LLC, the entity that oversees the trademark rights to the OutKast name, filed a federal lawsuit against Ovrkast., who releases his sophomore album, Striking, on Oct. 9. The company alleged trademark infringement, unfair competition and a violation of terms that they claim required the musician, real name Silas Wilson, to forfeit using the ‘Ovrkast.’ name by July 15. OutKast, composed of members Big Boi and André 3000, have not publicly responded to the legal matter.

In a statement issued to Rolling Stone, Ovrkast. expressed his decision to “stand firmly” on his established stage name “and its meaning completely independently of the parties in question.”

“I have never had any intention of trying to copy, misrepresent or confuse fans with the name of such a legendary act,” he continued.

“I have a deep and personal respect for this iconic group and their storied legacy, and sincerely hope we can find a resolution that allows me to continue my lifelong pursuit of leaving my own mark on hip-hop history,” the 28-year-old added.

The producer has repeatedly denied in tweets that OutKast was the inspiration behind his stage name, and cited being a member of “online collective” weathrboyz.

Related Stories

(L-R) Ovrkast. and OutKast (Big Boi and André 3000).
Music

Ovrkast. Responds to OutKast Lawsuit: 'I Never Signed Any Agreement'

The Oakland rapper and producer has been accused of trademark infringement, unfair competition, and violating a previous settlement agreement.

Will Lavin6 days ago
OutKast on the red carpet; Andre 3000 in a blue jersey and red beanie, Big Boi in a fur coat and sunglasses.
Music

OutKast Sues Ovrkast. Over Stage Name, Oakland Rapper Responds: ‘Ouch’

The trademark lawsuit alleges Ovrkast. breached a settlement requiring him to stop using his current moniker and adopt a new stage name.

Mark Elibert7 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 13: Ovrkast visits SiriusXM Studios on August 13, 2025 in New York City. TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 2: Drake smiles during the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Music

"Make Them Pay" Producer Ovrkast. Talks Drake's Relationship With Bay Area Rap

The producer sampled a Mac Dre classic on the 'Iceman' track "2 Hard 4 the Radio."

Jaelani Turner-Williams133 days ago

Trending

1
Pop Culture‘Naruto’ Returns to Television With a Limited Anime
2
MusicLil Wayne Appears to Confirm Engagement to Madi Cannon in Video Message to BG
3
MusicQuavo Confirms He Welcomed His First Child Ahead of New Album 'Qrömelife'
4
Pop CulturePlaqueBoyMax Says He Used to Twerk in the Mirror: ‘We’ve All Done This’
5
SportsBrian Ortega and Jay Park Squash Beef Six Years After Infamous UFC 248 Slap
6
Pop Culture'One Piece' Anime to Return in 2027 After Ending Latest Season With Major Cliffhanger

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App