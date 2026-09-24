Law Roach Named ASOS' Inaugural Stylist in Residence for Edit Launch

Law Roach, the celebrity stylist and fashion personality, has been appointed the first-ever Stylist in Residence for ASOS, and has launched his first collaborative edit with the popular online fashion brand.

The self-proclaimed "Image Architect," who has styled the likes of Zendaya, Kim Kardashian and Celine Dion, will bring his expertise to seasonal campaigns for the fashion company, as well as style six covers of ASOS Magazine. Each release will come with a shoppable edit curated by Roach.

ASOS' relationship with Roach dates back to 2024 when the brand dressed him for the British Fashion Awards that year. "To be honest, I think what I wore on that carpet was one of my best looks to date, so we had that sense of connection and familiarity already," Roach said in a statement.