Jasmine Crockett Flames Marjorie Taylor Greene During Heated Hearing: 'Bleached Blonde, Bad Built, Butch Body'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett got into a heated exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during a recent hearing, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tried stepping in to set things straight.

On Thursday, government officials held a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing and in the middle of the proceeding, Greene began speaking about former President Donald Trump's trial which pushed Crockett to ask if she knew why she was at the hearing. In response, Greene insulted Crockett for her eyelashes.

"I don't think you know what you're here for. I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading," Greene said. Cortez was one of many Democratic representatives who were upset with the statement and called Greene out for it.