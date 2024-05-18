Jasmine Crockett Flames Marjorie Taylor Greene During Heated Hearing: 'Bleached Blonde, Bad Built, Butch Body'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett got into a heated exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during a recent hearing, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tried stepping in to set things straight.
On Thursday, government officials held a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing and in the middle of the proceeding, Greene began speaking about former President Donald Trump's trial which pushed Crockett to ask if she knew why she was at the hearing. In response, Greene insulted Crockett for her eyelashes.
"I don't think you know what you're here for. I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading," Greene said. Cortez was one of many Democratic representatives who were upset with the statement and called Greene out for it.
"That is absolutely unacceptable. How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person," Cortez said before motioning to remove Greene's statement from the official record. Greene then insulted Cortez's intelligence after she asked for a debate.
"Why don't you debate me," Greene asked before telling Cortez, "You don't have enough intelligence."
The committee ruled that Greene's words were allowed in the hearing, and Crockett took a shot at her looks as an example of how to use the ruling. "I'm just curious, just to better understand your ruling: If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach blonde, bad built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?" she said.
Crockett later took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and commented on the whole ordeal while taking more shots at Greene's behavior during the hearing.
"So MTG wanted to talk about my appearance in COMMITTEE?! It's against the rules to do… She refused to apologize," Crockett tweeted. "The chairman ruled that it was ok… AND I asked for clarification about what qualifies as 'engaging in personalities' & basically wanted to know if I could talk shit about her appearance as… well… y'all know what she looks like, right?"
She continued, "PEOPLE IN GLASS HOUSES! This is what happens when mentally deficient people who can't read and follow rules or just don't give a damn… somehow end up in CONGRESS!"