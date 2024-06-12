DoorDash Driver Fired After Being Caught on Camera Calling Customer the N-Word

The woman who captured the incident worries that the driver might move to other delivery apps.

Jun 12, 2024
A DoorDash delivery driver was caught on camera using a racist slur.

Christina Derrica from Nashville, Tennessee shared surveillance footage of the incident on her TikTok account last week. The video shows a DoorDash driver named "Tabby" delivering food to her doorstep.

In the video, the man is seen stepping back to take a confirmation photo of the delivery. Suddenly, he can be heard saying, "Here's your food, n****r."

@christina.derrica

In This version the slur is bleeped out , so hopefully tiktok doesnt take it down. And YES it was the HARD ER. Doordash fired him but i still have NO CLUE who this man is

♬ original sound - ChristinaTheeDemo

“Chow down, n****,” he says, before finally walking away.

“Did he not see my Ring camera?!!? Fire him IMMEDIATELY, HELLO @DoorDash,” Derrica wrote in the caption of her TikTok, which has been watched over 3.3 million times.

Over the weekend, Derrica shared an email she received from a member of DoorDash's Community Response team. She was informed that they had investigated the incident and the delivery driver had been removed from the platform.

“Please just be careful in case he comes back that’s so worrisome,” wrote one user.

Elias Duh comments, expressing concern. ChristinaTheeDemo thanks for the support, saying she feels safe living in the south
Via TikTok

“I really appreciate the love and concern ❤️❤️. But I live in the south and this ain’t what he wants 💅🏽,” Derrica wrote back.

Another user asked for more context to the video, writing, “Why was he mad? Did you not tip? Why on earth would he call you that randomly?”

Bryson Gray comments asking why someone was mad, questioning if the person did not tip. ChristinaTheeDemo replies that they pre-tipped $8 on a $28 order
Via TikTok

“I literally pre-tipped $8 on a $28 order. GO AWAY idiot,” Derrica responded.

Derrica reuploaded the footage on Tuesday with the slurs omitted, likely in order to avoid breaking the video app’s community guidelines, and wrote, “In This version the slur is bleeped out , so hopefully tiktok doesnt take it down. And YES it was the HARD ER. Doordash fired him but i still have NO CLUE who this man is.”

Mimi asks if a name popped up as the driver; ChristinaTheeDemo replies the name was &quot;tabby&quot; with no pic and worries the driver may use another profile to deliver
Via TikTok

Despite the Dasher being fired from the app, Derrica still doesn't feel relieved.

“The name in the app was “tabby” and there was no profile pic. I’m concerned that he will just make another profile under someone else’s name and continue delivering 😬🙄,” she wrote on TikTok.

Elsewhere in the comments section, Derrica confirmed that she threw her delivery order “straight into the trash.”

