Eric Adams Gets Grilled by Activist on ‘The Breakfast Club’: ‘You’ve Continued to Fearmonger'

Eric Adams' appearance on The Breakfast Club turned heated when the New York City mayor was grilled by activist Olayemi Olurin, who accused Adams of "sensationalizing" the recent death of NYPD cop Jonathan Diller.

The Lawyer and political commentator didn't hold back on Adams, as she called out Adams for being a "fearmongerer" on crime, while taking issue with the mayor's public comments about bail reform policies.

"In the same breath that you want to sensationalize, you want to highlight and point out how an officer was killed the other day which is a rare occurrence across the United States but let alone in New York. New York police officers have killed at least seven people this year, including a 19-year-old," Olurin said.