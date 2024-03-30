Eric Adams Gets Grilled by Activist on ‘The Breakfast Club’: ‘You’ve Continued to Fearmonger'

Eric Adams' appearance on The Breakfast Club turned heated when the New York City mayor was grilled by activist Olayemi Olurin, who accused Adams of "sensationalizing" the recent death of NYPD cop Jonathan Diller.
The Lawyer and political commentator didn't hold back on Adams, as she called out Adams for being a "fearmongerer" on crime, while taking issue with the mayor's public comments about bail reform policies.
"In the same breath that you want to sensationalize, you want to highlight and point out how an officer was killed the other day which is a rare occurrence across the United States but let alone in New York. New York police officers have killed at least seven people this year, including a 19-year-old," Olurin said.
Adams responded by reminding Olurin she should tread lightly when speaking on the death of Diller, who was shot during a traffic stop in Queens last Monday.
“I’m not going to dismiss the loss of a life of an innocent person that wears a uniform," he said. “I don’t want to take you out of context and I don’t want people to all of a sudden criticize that you’re being dismissive of a young man being shot and killed."
He added, “Listen, I’m not trying to work anything on you. I lost a member of the police department. The same way I go to see a mother of an 11-month-old baby that was shot in the head when I first became mayor and I sat in the hospital with her, the same way I go visit these mothers that lose their children to gun violence, I go see them."
Watch Eric Adams' full appearance on The Breakfast Club below.