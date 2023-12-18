New York Mayor Eric Adams Says 9/11 and New Businesses Makes NY ‘The Greatest City on the Globe’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams thinks because of the city's "complicated" history, it's the "greatest city on the globe." His critics, and some residents, say otherwise.
Mayor Adams stopped by local news station PIX11 on Monday morning, where he was asked by reporter Dan Mannarino about his 2023 reflections on New York's "eventful" year. Adams' response was questionable when asked to describe the year in one word. Instead, he gave two words, and then a random spiel.
"Uh, New York," Adams responded. This is a place where every day you wake up, you could experience everything from a plane crashing into our Trade Center to a person celebrating a new business that's open. This is a very, very complicated city and that's why it's the greatest city on the globe."
The answer caught flack on social media, where Adams was accused of being tone deaf due to the city's rise in issues like inflated prices, crim, and coastal floods that have impacted residents and the subway system.
Last month, budget cuts were made to city funding with Dec. 17 being the last Sunday that NYC public libraries were in service. Additional proposed cuts include police recruitment and 250 school safety agents, with Adams suggesting that local parents should volunteer at their children's schools.
The controversies are a slight detraction from Adams being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 1993, as the legal summons was filed under the Adult Survivors Act in November. The unidentified woman claims that the assault happened while the two worked for the City of New York, although Adams has denied any wrongdoing.
"It absolutely did not happen. I don't recall ever meeting this person and I would never harm anyone in that magnitude. It did not happen," Adams told CBS New York. "It did not happen, and that is not who I am and that is not who I've ever been in my professional life and, you know, it's just something that never took place."