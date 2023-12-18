New York Mayor Eric Adams Says 9/11 and New Businesses Makes NY ‘The Greatest City on the Globe’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams thinks because of the city's "complicated" history, it's the "greatest city on the globe." His critics, and some residents, say otherwise.

Mayor Adams stopped by local news station PIX11 on Monday morning, where he was asked by reporter Dan Mannarino about his 2023 reflections on New York's "eventful" year. Adams' response was questionable when asked to describe the year in one word. Instead, he gave two words, and then a random spiel.

"Uh, New York," Adams responded. This is a place where every day you wake up, you could experience everything from a plane crashing into our Trade Center to a person celebrating a new business that's open. This is a very, very complicated city and that's why it's the greatest city on the globe."