Eric Adams

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Eric Adams.
Life

Eric Adams Tells People Not to Yell at Him Over Snowstorm Concerns: 'I Don't Run City Hall Anymore’

New York City could see as much as 18 inches of snow this weekend.

tara mahadevan176 days ago
Eric Adams, wearing a "FOR NYC" cap and jacket, stands among a crowd outdoors.
Life

Eric Adams Curses Out Airport Heckler in Viral Video: 'Go F*ck Yourself'

The former mayor's spokesman claimed the video was “selectively edited.”

Mark Elibert185 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen attend the Times Square New Year's Eve 2026 Celebration on December 31, 2025 in New York City. Eric Adams at "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026" at Times Square on December 31, 2025 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

Andy Cohen Slams Eric Adams on New Year’s Eve, Says His Term as New York City Mayor Was ‘Horrible’

The television executive drunkenly called the former NYC mayor "horrible" during the New Year ball drop.

Jaelani Turner-Williams198 days ago
Eric Adams speaks during a news conference at City Hall on Aug. 22, 2025, in Manhattan, New York.
Life

Eric Adams Thinks NYC Needs 24 Hour Nightlife District, Still Parties at 65

The soon-to-be-former Mayor of New York City questioned why people think 65 is too old to be up in the club.

Jaelani Turner-Williams252 days ago
Mayor Eric Adams
Pop Culture

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Admits to Dating Woman Writing Book About Their Relationship

He gave her a newly created City Hall role in 2022 with a salary of $161,400.

Trey Alston291 days ago
Advertisement
NYC Mayor Eric Adams listens as names of the victims of the 9/11 terror attack are read during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2025 in New York City.
Life

Eric Adams Drops Out of New York City Mayoral Race

He announced his decision in an eight-minute video posted online.

Kris Seavers293 days ago
A man takes a selfie in a dispensary, with Mayor Eric Adams in a cap and white shirt visible in the background.
Life

Eric Adams Filmed by Random Person in Weed Dispensary: ‘It Smell Good in Here'

Last year, Adams announced that New York City incinerated more than four tons of seized cannabis products from illegal weed shops.

Alex Ocho310 days ago
Eric Adams wearing an NYPD cap speaks at a podium, surrounded by four people, in front of a NewYork-Presbyterian backdrop.
Life

Park Avenue Mass Shooting Suspect's Alleged Note Included Mentions of CTE and NFL, NYC Mayor Says

"He seemed to have blamed the NFL," NYC Mayor Eric Adams said, adding that the suspect "went on the wrong elevator bank."

Trace William Cowen355 days ago
Eric Adams speaks at a podium with police officers behind him. A woman in a colorful outfit stands beside him.
Life

Ex-Police Commissioner Files Lawsuit Accusing Eric Adams of Running NYPD as ‘Criminal Enterprise’

"This lawsuit is not a personal grievance; it is a statement against a corrupt system," said former commissioner Thomas G. Donlon.

Joe Price368 days ago
Split image. Left: Andrew Cuomo wearing a dark suit with a yellow ribbon and patterned tie. Right: Zohran Mamdani in a light shirt and polka dot tie, smiling.
Life

Andrew Cuomo’s Mayoral Campaign Video Massively Ratioed After Zohran Mamdani Shares Donation Link

Mamdani's reply outperformed Cuomo's campaign video announcing he's returning to the NYC mayoral race.

Alex Ocho369 days ago
Advertisement
Kai Cenat and Eric Adams
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Asks Mayor Eric Adams How to Plan Giveaway After Streamer’s Chaotic 2023 Event

Cenat faced several charges following his giveaway, including inciting a riot.

tara mahadevan390 days ago
Eric Adams, Sneako, and Amber Rose
Pop Culture

Sneako Smokes Cigars With Mayor Eric Adams and Amber Rose

Sneako interviewed New York City's mayor.

Trey Alston399 days ago
Mayor Eric Adams and son Jordan Coleman standing together indoors. Adams is wearing a blue cap and a patterned sweater, while Jordan is in a black hoodie.
Music

Eric Adams’ Son Drops ‘Jet Lag Dreams’ EP After Competing on Albanian Music TV Show

Jordan Coleman, who performs as Jayoo, participated in an Albanian music competition in 2022.

Alex Ocho410 days ago
Two men sitting in a restaurant, one in a striped suit smoking a hookah, the other in a cap and chain making a gesture.
Music

Gorilla Nems Links Up for Hookah and a Meal With NYC Mayor Eric Adams: ‘Late Night Power Meetings’

Adams was recently seen hanging out and dancing to merengue in Dyckman.

Mark Elibert435 days ago
N.O.R.E. on the left, wearing a black shirt and cap, speaking into a mic. Eric Adams on the right, in a suit, at a podium.
Music

N.O.R.E. Says Eric Adams Is the 'Best Mayor' After He Says NYC Needs 24/7 Nightclub E11Even

The rapper and 'Drink Champs' host loves the mayor's suggestion to bring Miami's E11Even to New York City.

Joe Price470 days ago
Advertisement
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks to the media in the Blue Room in City Hall.
Life

Eric Adams Says He 'Had a Shorty That Lived Out Here' During Rockaway Town Hall Meeting

Speaking to the concerned citizens of Rockaway, Adams divulged his romantic history without being prompted to do so.

Joe Price486 days ago
Eric Adams smiling in a suit and tie, and 50 Cent in a patterned shirt and cap, holding a microphone, smiling.
Music

50 Cent Reacts to Eric Adams Reportedly Getting Booed at Planet Hollywood Reopening

The celebrities were out for the restaurant's reopening, but 50 claims he didn’t see Adams there.

Andrew W493 days ago
New York City mayor Eric Adams wearing Mets and Yankees hat.
Style

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Faces Backlash for Wearing Both Mets and Yankees Logos on Baseball Cap

Adams was indicted on federal corruption charges last month.

Alex Ocho642 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App