Kyrie Irving Blames Mayor Eric Adams When Asked About Underwhelming Stint With Nets

Kyrie Irving is blaming New York City Mayor Eric Adams for missing so many games when he played with the Brooklyn Nets.

While Irving was about to inbound the ball in a game against the Nets on Tuesday, a fan asked him why he didn't play as well with the Nets as he is with the Dallas Mavericks. According to the 2016 NBA champion, Mayor Adams and his strict COVID-19 restriction laws and vaccine mandates are to blame.

"Kyrie, why don't you play like this when you were on the Nets? Why Ky?," the fan asks in the video below. "Thank Mayor [Eric] Adams for that, bro," Kyrie responds.