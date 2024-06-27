Wife Accused of Poisoning Husband by Adding Weed Killer to Mountain Dew Says She 'Should Have Just Divorced' Him

A 47-year-old woman who allegedly poisoned her husband by spiking his Mountain Dew has admitted she probably "should have just divorced" him instead.

As reported by Law and Crime, Missouri woman Michelle Y. Peters has been charged with one count of first-degree domestic assault and one count of armed criminal action after she put Round Up in her husband's drink because he was "not appreciative" of the 50th birthday she threw for him. Her husband informed authorities on Monday, June 24, that he believed that she was poisoning him.

Last month, he noticed that his Mountain Dew had an "odd" taste to it, which he initially ignored. However, he found that he became increasingly sick and began suffering from diarrhea, vomiting, and a sore throat. He noticed that whenever he drank Mountain Dew outside of his home, the beverage tasted how it was supposed to. When he drank from the two-liter bottles stored in the garage at his home, however, they had the same "weird" taste.

He later obtained what he said was proof of her poisoning the bottles when he checked footage from a camera he set up in the garage. “[The husband] said the video showed Michelle taking a two-liter bottle of Diet Mountain Dew out of the garage refrigerator and a bottle of Roundup weed killer into the house," reads the affidavit. "[He] said that Michelle then returned the soda to the refrigerator and put the Roundup back on the shelf in the garage.”

He said that he became "afraid for his life" after seeing the footage, so he gave a copy of it to someone he knew "in case he died from being poisoned." The affidavit states that he told authorities he began putting untampered bottles of Mountain Dew in the refrigerator, but she would find a way to put Roundup in it every time. When he told her that he was feeling sick, she replied that "he probably had COVID." He later recorded a video that showed her putting insecticide in a bottle of Mountain Dew.