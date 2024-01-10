26-Year-Old Teacher Arrested for Alleged Sexual Relationship With 16-Year-Old Student, Father of Teen Also Arrested

A 26-year-old teacher from Missouri has been arrested on sexual abuse charges after she allegedly raped a 16-year-old student at her school.

Per People, Hailey Clifton-Carmack was arrested in Texas on Friday, January 5 by the Garden Ridge Police Department on five child sexual abuse charges. The former Laquey High School teacher has been accused of an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department.

"Hailey Nichelle Clifton-Carmack was arrested on outstanding warrants of Family Offense – Endangering Welfare Child, Statutory Rape 2nd degree, Sexual Contact with Student and Child Molestation 4th – Child," the Garden Ridge Police Department confirmed on Facebook.

She was booked into the Comal County Jail and will be extradited to Missouri.

Police were alerted about the relationship after the victim showed a fellow student images of his scratched back. The witness reported the relationship to a school resource officer on December 7, and said they overheard a phone conversation in which she allegedly told the 16-year-old, "I'm out of state but I can send you money baby."

The school's superintendent previously warned Clifton-Carmack that she was "too close with students." In a statement, a witness said that they believed the alleged victim was the reason behind her recent divorce. After the school faculty was made aware of the accusations, police obtained a search warrant for her phone and discovered several messages between her and the victim.

Per a second probable cause statement, another witness said that the victim's father had been told by Clifton-Carmack about her involvement with his son. The father told the witness that he didn't make any efforts to stop the relationship because he believed it would be futile and they would continue seeing each other. He has since been arrested on a first-degree endangering the welfare of a child charge. The witness added that the two used the help of other students to keep a lookout while they engaged in their inappropriate relationship on school grounds.