Spirit Christmas Expands Its Holiday Magic to 44 Stores in 15 States

Halloween isn't even here yet, but Spirit Halloween is already looking ahead to the holidays. The masterminds behind the seasonal retailer have announced details for Spirit Christmas stores across the country, and this year, there will be 44 locations in 15 states.

Now in its third season, Spirit Christmas is back with a mix of festive attractions, holiday decorations, gifts and interactive experiences galore. The stores spread from New England to Florida to the Great Lakes, giving shoppers across the country chances to get into the Christmas spirit.

Candy Cane Express kicks things off, where visitors can take in the sights, sounds and scents of the season. Other attractions include Inflatable Land, Frosty the Snowman and a bevy of beloved holiday characters, including Heat Miser and Snow Miser. The stores will also carry everything from licensed nutcrackers and festive apparel to home decorations, accessories and novelty gifts.

Spirit Christmas will also stock its shelves with unique ornaments, games and white elephant gifts.

"The holidays are so much more than what's under the tree. They're about the traditions families return to year after year and the magic of creating new ones," Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President of Spirit, said in a statement. "Spirit Christmas was created to celebrate that feeling."