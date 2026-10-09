Spirit Christmas Expands Its Holiday Magic to 44 Stores in 15 States

Key Takeaways
- Spirit Christmas will expand to 44 stores across 15 states for its third season, transforming former Spirit Halloween spaces into holiday destinations.
- Visitors can explore Candy Cane Express, Inflatable Land, Frosty the Snowman, and characters like Heat Miser and Snow Miser.
- The stores will sell licensed nutcrackers, festive apparel, decorations, ornaments, games, accessories, and white elephant gifts.
Halloween isn't even here yet, but Spirit Halloween is already looking ahead to the holidays. The masterminds behind the seasonal retailer have announced details for Spirit Christmas stores across the country, and this year, there will be 44 locations in 15 states.
Now in its third season, Spirit Christmas is back with a mix of festive attractions, holiday decorations, gifts and interactive experiences galore. The stores spread from New England to Florida to the Great Lakes, giving shoppers across the country chances to get into the Christmas spirit.
Candy Cane Express kicks things off, where visitors can take in the sights, sounds and scents of the season. Other attractions include Inflatable Land, Frosty the Snowman and a bevy of beloved holiday characters, including Heat Miser and Snow Miser. The stores will also carry everything from licensed nutcrackers and festive apparel to home decorations, accessories and novelty gifts.
Spirit Christmas will also stock its shelves with unique ornaments, games and white elephant gifts.
"The holidays are so much more than what's under the tree. They're about the traditions families return to year after year and the magic of creating new ones," Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President of Spirit, said in a statement. "Spirit Christmas was created to celebrate that feeling."
Sarkos added, "From decorating your home and trimming the tree to family game nights and white elephant exchanges, we're proud to offer a holiday destination where guests can discover new favorites and create memories that become part of their own holiday traditions."
Consider this, of course, the Christmas version of Spirit Halloween. Once Halloween wraps up, dozens of the retail spaces that were dedicated to Spirit Halloween undergo a dramatic transformation, swapping spooky sights for holiday displays and Christmas-themed discoveries.
For shoppers hoping to visit this year, the complete list of locations and store hours is available at SpiritChristmas.com.