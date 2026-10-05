Life

Starbucks Just Revealed Its Holiday Menu With 4 Returning Favorites

Four seasonal drinks return Nov. 5 alongside new tiramisu beverages, an apple-pomegranate refresher and fresh holiday food and merch.

Two red Starbucks holiday cups with lids, a candy cane, and a Santa hat on a wooden surface.
Leena Robinson/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Starbucks launches its holiday menu Nov. 5 with returning favorites including the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Sugar Cookie Latte and Gingerbread Chai.
  • New additions include Tiramisu Velvet drinks, the Apple Pomegranate Refresher, Bearista Cake Pop and Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese, alongside returning seasonal treats.
  • Holiday merchandise rolls out in multiple collections beginning Nov. 5, while Red Cup Day returns later in the season with a collectible reusable cup.

The holiday season is almost here, and Starbucks is already giving customers a look at what to expect. Starting Nov. 5, the coffee chain will bring back some of its most familiar holiday favorites while adding new drinks, food items and merchandise collections to the lineup.

For anyone who considers a Peppermint Mocha part of the holiday season, just like Pumpkin Spice Lattes are part of the fall, there's good news. The drink is back, as well as the Caramel Brulée Latte, Sugar Cookie Latte and Gingerbread Chai, according to Starbucks. Those four seasonal favorites will once again have a spot on the menu. But for those who like adventure, Starbucks isn't sticking entirely to the classics.

The biggest new addition is the Tiramisu Velvet collection, inspired by the classic Italian dessert. The new Tiramisu Velvet Latte will be available hot or iced, while the Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew offers a different way to get the same dessert-inspired flavor. The Apple Pomegranate Refresher is also new. It combines crisp apple flavor with popping pomegranate-flavored pearls. There's even a creamy version, called the Snowy Apple.

The holiday food lineup is getting a glow-up, too. New this year are the Bearista Cake Pop and Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese, while the Turkey & Stuffing Sandwich returns with a new recipe.

Several familiar treats are coming back, such as the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Snowman Cookie and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish. So, yes, there will still be lots of ways to get that nostalgic holiday fix.

Starbucks is also rolling out several new merchandise collections. The Holiday Bearista collection arrives Nov. 5 with Bearista-themed drinkware, a plush keychain and matching accessories. The Holiday Village collection pays tribute to Starbucks' Seattle roots, while the Peppermint Mocha collection leans into retro-inspired designs.

Then on Nov. 17, the Winter Wonderland collection arrives with wintry drinkware and playful seasonal details. The original Bearista Glass Cold Cup is also returning, with a release date to be determined.

Finally, Red Cup Day is coming back later this season. Sippers will once again have the chance to receive a collectible, reusable holiday cup with the purchase of a handcrafted holiday beverage.

Related Stories

Three glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts on a dotted box with the Krispy Kreme name.
Life

Krispy Kreme Just Announced a New Donut Flavor — Here's When You Can Try It

The coffee-flavored twist on Original Glazed is sticking around for just four days.

Anne Erickson11 days ago
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is Giving a Cult Favorite Snack the Collectible Treatment
Pop Culture

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Crashes into Snack Aisles Thanks to a Cult Classic

Tom Holland’s new Spider-Man era crashes the snack aisle with limited-edition bags, global promos, and movie ticket rewards fans won’t want to miss.

Bernadette Giacomazzo77 days ago
Cartoon Bruno Mars hugging Hello Kitty, surrounded by roses and bows, with "Bruno Mars" and "Hello Kitty" text in stylized font.
Style

Bruno Mars x Hello Kitty Pop-Ups Return to North America Starting Aug. 20

The Bruno Mars x Hello Kitty pop-up will visit nine North American cities through October with exclusive merchandise and more.

Alex Ocho48 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureOlivia O'Brien Says She Learned Pete Davidson Dumped Her From a Tabloid
2
MusicLogic Calls Out Disrespectful Fan During Maryland Show: 'Why Are You Here?'
3
SneakersKaws x Air Jordan 4 Collab Rumored to Release in 2027
4
MusicAndré 3000 Pulls up to ComplexCon as Festival Celebrates 10 Years in Los Angeles
5
StyleComplexCon 2026 Day 2 Highlights: Everything You Need to Know
6
MusicYoung Buck Says He Attempted to Reunite G-Unit: ‘It Just Didn't Go the Way It's Planned’

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App