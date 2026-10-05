Starbucks Just Revealed Its Holiday Menu With 4 Returning Favorites

For anyone who considers a Peppermint Mocha part of the holiday season, just like Pumpkin Spice Lattes are part of the fall, there's good news. The drink is back, as well as the Caramel Brulée Latte, Sugar Cookie Latte and Gingerbread Chai, according to Starbucks . Those four seasonal favorites will once again have a spot on the menu. But for those who like adventure, Starbucks isn't sticking entirely to the classics.

The holiday season is almost here, and Starbucks is already giving customers a look at what to expect. Starting Nov. 5, the coffee chain will bring back some of its most familiar holiday favorites while adding new drinks, food items and merchandise collections to the lineup.

The biggest new addition is the Tiramisu Velvet collection, inspired by the classic Italian dessert. The new Tiramisu Velvet Latte will be available hot or iced, while the Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew offers a different way to get the same dessert-inspired flavor. The Apple Pomegranate Refresher is also new. It combines crisp apple flavor with popping pomegranate-flavored pearls. There's even a creamy version, called the Snowy Apple.

The holiday food lineup is getting a glow-up, too. New this year are the Bearista Cake Pop and Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese, while the Turkey & Stuffing Sandwich returns with a new recipe.

Several familiar treats are coming back, such as the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Snowman Cookie and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish. So, yes, there will still be lots of ways to get that nostalgic holiday fix.

Starbucks is also rolling out several new merchandise collections. The Holiday Bearista collection arrives Nov. 5 with Bearista-themed drinkware, a plush keychain and matching accessories. The Holiday Village collection pays tribute to Starbucks' Seattle roots, while the Peppermint Mocha collection leans into retro-inspired designs.

Then on Nov. 17, the Winter Wonderland collection arrives with wintry drinkware and playful seasonal details. The original Bearista Glass Cold Cup is also returning, with a release date to be determined.