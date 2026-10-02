Dunkin' Unleashes 10-Plus Spooky Items for Halloween

Dunkin' is among the companies getting in on Halloween fun. The doughnut chain officially debuted its Halloween menu on Wednesday, Sept. 30, and it features more than 10 new drinks with a spooky twist.

Halloween is just around the corner, and that means it's time to get out those pumpkins, sprinkle candy corn on your trail mix and devour pumpkin spice everything.

The new Halloween offerings, according to a news release, include the Green Apple Dunkin' Zero, a zero-sugar energy drink with crisp green apple flavor; Midnight Apple Dunkin' Zero, with blackberry; Candy Kiss Dunkin' Zero, combining green apple and mango; and Orchard Twist Dunkin' Zero, which adds peach to the green apple drink.

Dunkin' is also introducing Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam, which can be added to drinks including the Sour Apple Energy, Dark Spell Daydream Refresher, Terror-misu Cloud Latte, Franki Matcha and Creepy Crawler Coffee Chiller. The Halloween lineup also features the Midnight Potion Refresher, made with blueberry and green tea; the Werewolf Punch Refresher, with blackberry, clementine, mango, pineapple and lemonade; and the Nutty Nightmare Iced Coffee, which has tiramisu and toasted almond notes.

It doesn't stop there. Dunkin' is also giving Rewards members some extra perks throughout October, including four times the bonus points on drinks ordered ahead on Mondays through Oct. 26. Members can also earn three times the points on half-dozen and dozen doughnut orders, as well as 25- or 50-count Munchkins, on Oct. 30 and 31. The brand has also teased more "mystery clues" and "spooky reveals" as the month continues.

"From the tart, crisp flavor of Green Apple Dunkin' Zero to the spooky twist of Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam, we're giving guests new ways to experience Dunkin'," Anthony Epter, vice president of menu innovation at Dunkin', said in a statement.

The chain's next clue is coming on Oct. 8 in Salem, Massachusetts. It also hinted at the return of Spidey D, the chain's Spider Donut.