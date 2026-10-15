7-Eleven Rolls Out $7.11 Pizza and $1.25 Candy for Halloween — Here's How to Score

Key Takeaways
- 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can buy whole pizzas for $7.11 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores on Oct. 30 and 31.
- Additional Halloween offers include BOGO one-topping pizzas at Speedy Cafe, quesadillas at Laredo Taco Company and eight-piece chicken nuggets at Raise the Roost.
- Loyalty members can get select candy for $1.25 from Oct. 23 through Nov. 2, while 7NOW offers $7.11 large pizzas on Oct. 30 and 31 plus $10 off a $20 Halloween order with code TREAT.
Halloween plans can get expensive fast, especially when you're feeding a crowd, stocking up on candy or realizing you forgot snacks right before the scary movie starts. Now, 7-Eleven and its family of convenience stores and restaurants are serving up deals to help make the holiday a little easier on your wallet.
Participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations have officially announced a bevy of Halloween deals, and Laredo Taco Company, Raise the Roost and Speedy Cafe are also getting in on the fun.
Hosting a Halloween party? On Oct. 30 and 31, members of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards programs can purchase whole pizzas for just $7.11 at participating stores. The pies feature a new crust with a crispy exterior and bubbly finish.
Speedy Rewards members can also score a buy-one-get-one-free deal on large, one-topping pizzas at Speedy Cafe locations. Each pizza is made to order with sauce, a three-cheese blend and the topping of your choice.
Those planning to head out for trick-or-treating can fuel up with buy-one-get-one-free quesadillas at participating Laredo Taco Company restaurants. The quesadillas feature Monterey Jack and Colby Jack cheeses, along with a choice of grilled chicken, carnitas or seasoned beef.
Raise the Roost is joining the party with a BOGO deal on eight-piece chicken nuggets. The hand-breaded bites are perfect for sharing or grabbing before a busy night of Halloween activities.
Of course, no Halloween celebration is complete without candy. Shoppers can find 7-Select candy bags and chocolate bars, while loyalty members can grab select favorites, including Reese's, Kit Kat, Snickers, Twix and Starburst, for $1.25 each from Oct. 23 through Nov. 2 at participating stores.
Rather stay home? The 7NOW Delivery app has deals for anyone celebrating from the couch. Customers can order any large pizza for $7.11 on Oct. 30 and 31. On Halloween, they can also take $10 off a 7NOW order of $20 or more by entering promo code TREAT at checkout.