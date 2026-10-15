7-Eleven Rolls Out $7.11 Pizza and $1.25 Candy for Halloween — Here's How to Score

Halloween plans can get expensive fast, especially when you're feeding a crowd, stocking up on candy or realizing you forgot snacks right before the scary movie starts. Now, 7-Eleven and its family of convenience stores and restaurants are serving up deals to help make the holiday a little easier on your wallet.

Participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations have officially announced a bevy of Halloween deals, and Laredo Taco Company, Raise the Roost and Speedy Cafe are also getting in on the fun.

Hosting a Halloween party? On Oct. 30 and 31, members of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards programs can purchase whole pizzas for just $7.11 at participating stores. The pies feature a new crust with a crispy exterior and bubbly finish.

Speedy Rewards members can also score a buy-one-get-one-free deal on large, one-topping pizzas at Speedy Cafe locations. Each pizza is made to order with sauce, a three-cheese blend and the topping of your choice.

Those planning to head out for trick-or-treating can fuel up with buy-one-get-one-free quesadillas at participating Laredo Taco Company restaurants. The quesadillas feature Monterey Jack and Colby Jack cheeses, along with a choice of grilled chicken, carnitas or seasoned beef.