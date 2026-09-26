Davante Adams Has an ‘Unlimited’ Taco Bell Card—and Only Kevin Hart Has It Too

The rare perk reflects Adams’ long-running Taco Bell partnership, which has included a branded home setup, social media menu hacks, and “Davante’s House” at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams receiver called it one of his “coolest flexes” because Kevin Hart is reportedly the only other person who has one.

Davante Adams showed off his personalized Taco Bell Purple Card, which he says gives him unlimited spending power at the chain.

Davante Adams has NFL money, but one of his favorite flexes apparently can't be bought. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver showed off his Taco Bell Purple Card during an appearance on FanDuel TV's Up & Adams, revealing that the personalized card gives him essentially unlimited purchasing power at the fast-food chain. Even more exclusive: Adams says only two people currently have one. The other is Kevin Hart.

"It's got my name on the back, so if anybody tries to rob me, you'll never be able to use it," Adams said while displaying the card. "It's like a credit card. This Purple Card is basically like a black card, but it's purple and can only be used at Taco Bell. But it is unlimited." How unlimited? Adams immediately put a ridiculous number on it. "I can get in there and go buy, I don't know, $7 million worth of Taco Bell today if I wanted, and go have a Taco Bell party," he said. Unlike Taco Bell Rewards or other customer promotions, fans can't earn the Purple Card by accumulating points. Adams described it as one of the rarest perks he has, even compared with the kinds of status symbols typically associated with multimillionaire professional athletes. "That's probably one of the coolest flexes I have," Adams said. "The black card and all that stuff's cool, but a lot of people have that. Only two people have the purple card right now."

Adams' membership in Taco Bell's tiny VIP club makes more sense once you consider his long-running relationship with the chain. When the receiver partnered with Taco Bell for an ad campaign in 2022, he jokingly requested his own Taco Bell inside his house.

The brand built one for the campaign, and the setup has continued to appear behind Adams during interviews—complete with illuminated Taco Bell signage. The partnership followed Adams to Los Angeles. After he joined the Rams, Taco Bell created "Davante's House" at SoFi Stadium, playing off the team's familiar "Whose house? Rams house!" chant.