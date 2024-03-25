Kamala Harris Unknowingly Claps Along to Song Protesting Her Puerto Rico Visit

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was oblivious to her visit to Puerto Rico being unwanted when a Spanish group sang to her outside a community center in Puerto Rico last Friday. While VP Harris might have believed she was being serenaded as she clapped along, her appearance was actually being protested.
According to The Independent, Harris was in the courtyard at the La Goyoco Community Center in San Juan, on behalf of the Biden administration, to support the island's efforts in recovery and renewal. But in video from her appearance, it appeared that Harris thought she was getting a show when she was met by a group of singers and drummers outside.
Despite Harris being entertained by what she thought was a kind gesture, the protestors weren't there to support her, and the mood dampened when Harris was told by an aide what was being sung to her in Spanish.
“We want to know, Kamala, what did you come here for? We want to know what you think of the colony,” the protestors sang. “Long live Free Palestine and Haiti, too.”
The clip goes on to show Harris' expression change, although she continues nodding along. On social media, roasting ensued about the moment.
While Harris' office claimed that the five-hour trip was intended for the Biden Administration's "commitment to supporting Puerto Rico’s recovery" following earthquakes, hurricanes and the post-pandemic, others believed that the trip was presidential campaign-related.