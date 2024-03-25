Kamala Harris Unknowingly Claps Along to Song Protesting Her Puerto Rico Visit

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was oblivious to her visit to Puerto Rico being unwanted when a Spanish group sang to her outside a community center in Puerto Rico last Friday. While VP Harris might have believed she was being serenaded as she clapped along, her appearance was actually being protested.

According to The Independent, Harris was in the courtyard at the La Goyoco Community Center in San Juan, on behalf of the Biden administration, to support the island's efforts in recovery and renewal. But in video from her appearance, it appeared that Harris thought she was getting a show when she was met by a group of singers and drummers outside.