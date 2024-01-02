Florida Man Makes 'Dirt Angels' While Hiding From Police in Another Bizarre Moment for the State

A Florida man was seen making “dirt angels” while allegedly hiding from the police.
According to WECT, Hillsborough County law enforcement responded to a one-vehicle crash in Tampa on Christmas Eve shortly after 7 p.m. Authorities say that the alleged driver, Eliezer Armando Reyes Rios, 34, ignored the deputy’s commands and ran off.
Rios reportedly jumped a fence and made his way into a large construction site.
According to a Facebook post shared by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, an aviation unit was dispatched and able to locate Rios among the site where he was captured making “dirt angels” and making phone calls.
Shortly after, the suspect began to run once again and hopped over another fence where he was detained.
Rios has been arrested and booked and is facing several charges including leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a canceled, suspended, or revoked license, and trespassing on a construction site.
Among other bizarre incidents that happened in Florida this year include a man who was arrested by the Coast Guard after reportedly attempting to cross the Atlantic Ocean in a giant hamster wheel in September.
Just days before Christmas, a man in Deltona held authorities in a four-hour standoff over shoplifted cigarettes.
A 2021 video of a brave citizen subduing an alligator in a garbage bin recently went viral again and had people making hilarious comparisons to the trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI.