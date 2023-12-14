Florida Man Steals Ambulance, Brings Ensuing Chase to a Close by Driving to Sheriff’s Office

A Florida man is facing charges including grand theft after allegedly stealing an ambulance, only to later bring it to a stop right outside a local sheriff’s facility.

Per a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the incident in question occurred this past Saturday in the Lake City area, just before midnight local time. At the time, a deputy is said to have been helping EMS officials with “a subject who was experiencing an altered mental state and possibly under the influence of drugs.”

At some point, the individual in question, later identified as 35-year-old Stanley Williams, hopped into an ambulance and fled. A responding deputy followed the stolen vehicle, which sustained tire damage when Wiliams drove the vehicle into a curb.

But this Grand Theft Auto-esque journey came to a close when Williams drove the stolen ambulance into the vicinity of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office’s Operations Center, ultimately bringing the vehicle to a stop near the building’s main entrance after driving across the lawn. Williams was then taken into custody.

“It’s not every day a pursuit ends at our front door,” Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter said in a statement.

See video of the incident up top.

Speaking of GTA comparisons, if you're thinking, "Wow! This would fit super well in a future franchise entry," then you're not wrong. In fact, the recently teased (and decidedly long-awaited) GTA VI has been making headlines in recent weeks thanks to some real-life references, namely the so-called "Florida Joker."