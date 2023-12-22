Florida Man Shoots Deputy, Sets House on Fire After Lengthy Standoff Over Stolen Cigarettes

A Florida man has been arrested after he shot a deputy and then set his house on fire following a four-hour standoff with authorities that started with reports of shoplifted cigarettes.

Per The Charlotte Observer, an employee of a Wawa convenience store in Deltona called the Volusia Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Dec. 20, to report the theft of some cigarettes. When deputies arrived at the gas station, where the man was suspected of carrying a knife, the suspect drove away. In a brief chase, officers deflated his tires as his drove to his home. When he got there, he fired a shot at a 25-year-old deputy, grazing his face.

The suspect has since been identified as Dempsey Hadley. Deputies were fired at when they attempted to get him out of his vehicle, which he exited after firing from and set fire to the back of. He was forced into his home, but his vehicle burst into flames at a certain point of the standoff.

Sheriff Michael Chitwood said the home turned into a "complete inferno." In fact, officers believed Hadley might have been dead at several times during the standoff because of the scope of the fire. He paced back and forth from the inside of the house to the upstairs balcony for approximately 45 minutes. He refused to come out of the house and said he would "fight" the officers if they tried to get him out.