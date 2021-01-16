Despite facing murder and weapons charges, YFN Lucci has remained "in good spirits"—at least, that's what Reginae Carter claims.

On Friday night, Reginae, who's been in an on-again, off-again relationship with the rapper, took to Instagram to provide a quick update on Lucci, who was recently arrested in connection to a fatal shooting last month.

"[Lucci] wants you all to know he's in good spirits and doing well," she wrote in an Instagram story Friday night. "Thanks for all the prayers and well wishes ... he'll be home soon."

Lucci, legal name Rayshawn Lamar Bennett, turned himself into Atlanta authorities on Wednesday after police announced a warrant for his arrest. The 29-year-old artist is accused of being behind the wheel of a drive-by shooting that left one man dead and another seriously injured.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the shooting occurred on Dec. 10 when Lucci and three gang members allegedly drove to a rival gang's territory. Shortly after they arrived, two people inside the car—James Adams and Ra'von Boyd—reportedly began shooting at people in the area, leading to an exchange of gunfire. Adams was reportedly shot in the head during the shootout and was subsequently "manually ejected" from the vehicle. Authorities later found Adams' body lying in the road and he was immediately rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lucci, Boyd, and a 17-year-old were arrested in connection to the shooting. Lucci has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

"Our review of the initial evidence made available to us, indicates there is no basis for any criminal charges against Rayshawn Bennett," Lucci's attorney, Drew Findling told AJC in a statement. "We will continue our own investigation on his behalf."