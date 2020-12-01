Donald Trump's numerous attempts to have the election results discredited on flimsy technicalities has felt like a test run for a new system to power the country on flop sweat. As case after case has been laughed out of courtroom after courtroom, politics watchers have become accustomed to sights like Rudy Giuliani melting like an archaelogically inclined Nazi.

But even in the parade of missteps and gaffes, a new detail unearthed by Twitter users stands out: Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell tried to have Michigan election results overturned by citing fraud in a county that doesn't exist.

Powell has been fired from Trump's official team of election litigators, but that hasn't stopped her from freelance filing several lawsuits that claim the election was illegally stolen from the current president. Couching her simping in legalese and witness statements, Powell paints a picture of a massive conspiracy that involves the manufacturers of voting machines and elites in both parties. In her lawsuit against election officials in Michigan, Powell cited testimony from a person in Edison County, a place that has never existed.

"In another case for Edison County, MI, Vice President Biden received more than 100% of the votes at 5:59 EST on November 4, 2020 and again he received 99.61% of the votes at 2:23 PM EST on November 5, 2020," the complaint reads. "These distributions are cause for concern and indicate fraud."

Twitter users pointed out that there is no Edison County anywhere in the United States. It wasn't long before they got their jokes off.