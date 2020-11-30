Donald Trump, who still hasn't conceded weeks after the election results revealed he wouldn't get a second term, probably regrests his demands for a Wisconsin recount.

The Washington Post reports that Trump's efforts to launch a recount in Wisconsin has not only confirmed Joe Biden's victory, but it also yielded more votes for his election rival. Biden beat Trump in the swing state by over 20,000 votes, and all the recount did was reiterate that Trump did not, in fact, win the election. There wasn't much of a change in total, but Biden's lead in the state grew by a total of 87 votes.

"The recount demonstrates what we already know: that elections in Milwaukee County are fair, transparent, accurate and secure," said Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson, Reuters reports. It's expected that the last of the key vote certifications, which Trump will ignore anyway because it doesn't fit his narrative, will come in on Monday, once again confirming that Trump lost the election.

The Trump campaign paid a reported $3 million to launch a recount in Dane and Milwaukee, two of the biggest counties in Wisconsin. If his campaign were to launch a recount effort statewide, it would have cost closer to $8 million. The news comes just days after Trump's reelection campaign suffered another huge blow after Pennsylvania federal appeals court rejected his attempts to invalidate the results of the state's election.