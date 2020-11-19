Anyone watching the Donald Trump administration try and sabotage its recently lost election knows the team is falling apart. But even in a world where head lawyer Rudy Giuliani is willing to show God and everybody that he hasn't haunted a courtroom in decades, nobody expected the coming apart to be so literal.

Giuliani gave a news conference to talk about the status of Trump's bid to have the election thrown out by the courts, but all people could focus on was the fact that his profuse sweating was causing his hair dye to run down his face. As the former mayor of New York City spewed baseless allegations of voter fraud in key states (and acted out a scene from My Cousin Vinny), Twitter fixated on the brown goo rolling down the sides of his head.

Users on the platform pounced, presumably because you don't tend to see Nazis melting outside of Raiders of the Lost Ark.

It might be a bit of a "laughing to keep from crying" moment, as the Trump administration is actually attempting to have the election results invalidated with the help of a conservative judiciary. Though they haven't been successful in their judicial coup, they're far from out of options.

On Thursday news also arrived that Trump’s campaign will drop its last remaining Michigan lawsuit pertaining to the election because, as Bloomberg writes, “it succeeded in halting certification of election results in Detroit and surrounding Wayne County.”