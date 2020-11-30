Joe Biden, who is indeed the president-elect despite Trump's sustained refusal to full-on concede, has hairline fractures after twisting his ankle while playing with his dog Major. The dog, notably, is one of two German Shepherds who reside with the Biden family.

In a statement, Dr. Kevin O'Connor—the former VP's personal doctor—explained that the minor incident occurred on Saturday and was followed by a CT scan.

"Initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging," Dr. O'Connor said, per CBS News. "Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden's lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot. It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks."

Biden also paid a visit to the Delaware Orthopedic Specialists facility in Newark on Sunday, with a rep citing the reason as merely "an abundance of caution." He was ultimately at the Delaware facility for less than three hours.

On Monday, the Biden-Harris transition team shared a statement detailing the naming of key members of the administration's economic team. This assortment of officials, the team explained, will be integral in helping the country move forward in the still-daunting pandemic era.

"This team is comprised of respected and tested groundbreaking public servants who will help the communities hardest hit by COVID-19 and address the structural inequities in our economy," Biden said. "They will work tirelessly to ensure every American enjoys a fair return for their work and an equal chance to get ahead, and that our businesses can thrive and outcompete the rest of the world."

Among the nominees are former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for Treasury secretary. If confirmed, Yellen will become the first woman to serve in that role.