Donald Trump joked that he may have to leave the United States if he fails to defeat Joe Biden in the presidential election.

Trump made the comments during a Friday night rally in Macon, Georgia where he suggested a loss to the former vice president would be so embarrassing he may consider packing his bags.

"You know what? Running against the worst candidate in the history of American politics puts pressure on me," Trump told the crowd. "Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life — what am I going to do? I’m going to say, I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics! I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know."

Many Twitter users were amused by Trump's suggestion, suggesting they would fully support his wish to move abroad.

The Biden campaign also used Trump's comments in a social media ad, which featured various clips of Trump vowing to never return to certain states if he loses.

With just weeks until Election Day, Trump continues to trail the Democratic nominee in both national polls as well as fundraising. As pointed out by the New York Times, Trump's campaign recently announced it had raised more than $247 million in September, while the Biden campaign has reportedly racked in $383 million.