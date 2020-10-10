The pandemic may have brought the world to a standstill, but it didn't stop one Texas man's hustle.

Per the Justice Department, a Dallas-area man stole over $17 million in COVID-19 bailout money. 55-year-old Dinesh Sah was able to finesse $24.8 million, of which he received $17.7 million. The money was federal relief funds allotted by the Paycheck Protection Program for small business owners, but Sah spent the bread on luxury cars and houses.

Sah was able to secure this money by falsifying business information. He didn't have a real business or employees, and he bought a 2020 Bentley convertible and other luxury cars and multiple homes. According to federal authorities, Sah also made several international money transfers.

"Mr. Sah looked at the Paycheck Protection Program as his own personal piggy bank, treating himself to not only millions in cash, but several luxury vehicles and properties, all while legitimate small business owners in the United States desperately sought out ways to put food on their tables and to ensure their employees were paid," IRS agent Tamera Cantu said in a statement.

Sah has since been charged with three counts of wire fraud, three counts of bank fraud, and one count of money laundering.